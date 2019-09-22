Weather News Chris Bailey’s forecast: Cold front rolls in Monday

We have a true fall cold front rolling into the region late tonight and Monday. This bad boy will bring a few showers and storms our way and will also unleash some normal late September air. This is the first of two fronts set to visit the state in the week ahead.

Before we get into the weather discussion part of the blog,I want to make sure to mention what’s coming up on The Weather Channel tonight. Storm Stories is doing a special on the March 2nd, 2012 West Liberty tornado. The program airs at 8pm and 11pm, with the West Liberty portion of the show airing in the final half hour. Your friendly weatherdude will be making an appearance to talk about that devastating twister.

