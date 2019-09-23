Weather News
Chris Bailey’s forecast: Changes start the week
We have a cold front crossing the state today, bringing a few showers and storms and much cooler air. This is the first of two fronts to cross the state this week.
Let’s get into some good news for a change. Showers and storms today won’t deliver a ton of rain and some areas may not see much, but this is the best rain threat for the entire month.
