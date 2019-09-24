Weather News Chris Bailey’s forecast: Feeling the part of late September

How to stay safe in really hot weather As summer temperatures rise, so does the chance of heat-related illnesses for you, your kids and pets. Here's how to enjoy the hot weather safely. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK As summer temperatures rise, so does the chance of heat-related illnesses for you, your kids and pets. Here's how to enjoy the hot weather safely.

It’s the first full day of fall and our weather is finally feeling the part across central and eastern Kentucky. Near normal temps continue for a few more days as we track another cold front toward the region before the week is over.

As usual, we begin with where we are today. Temps are around 50 to start the day and should end with highs in the 70s. A mix of sun and clouds will be noted, so get out and enjoy a gorgeous early fall day.

Another cold front then moves in here late Wednesday and Thursday, bringing the chance for a few more showers or storms. Once again, this doesn’t look terribly widespread, but we will take what we can get:

Read more on Chris Bailey’s Kentucky Weather blog.