Weather News Chris Bailey’s forecast: Another shot of rain rolls our way

We have another mainly nice September day going on, but some beneficial rainfall appears to move our way later tonight into Thursday. This action is along and ahead of another cold front crossing the Commonwealth.

Our Wednesday is starting out with temps in the upper 40s and low 50s for many with a mainly clear sky. Clouds will increase as the day rolls on as temps get back into the lower 80s for most.

These clouds are being pushed by a front to our west and northwest.

Read more on Chris Bailey’s Kentucky Weather blog.