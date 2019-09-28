Weather News Chris Bailey’s forecast: Summer sizzle in fall

We have another heat wave in progress across the state and it’s going to last through the middle of next week. This is also a mainly dry period as our historic September rolls on.

For many cities, this September will go down as the warmest and driest on record. It may also go down as the driest month in recorded history. There’s no such thing as normal any longer. We go from one extreme to the other around here.

Temps hit the 90s out there today as humidity levels spike. A mix of sun and clouds will be noted for much of the day with the chance for a shower or storm. Those chances look to come early in the day across the eastern half of the state, then again late this afternoon. That said, this action looks pretty sparse, but we will take whatever falls.

