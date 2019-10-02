Weather News Chris Bailey’s forecast: Heat before big changes

SHARE COPY LINK

We are coming off the hottest day in October history here in the bluegrass state and this heat looks to continue until a fall cold front arrives late Thursday. That knocks the numbers way down and then our threat for a healthy rainfall look to increase late this weekend and early next week.

Let me start with the current heat. This, to me, is one of the greatest heat waves in Kentucky history. No, it’s not the hottest or longest, but for this time of year, it’s really unprecedented in magnitude and length. Normal highs are 70-75, but temps are reaching the mid and upper 90s. This is brutal.

Wednesday is similar to today and should break all kinds of records… Again. That heat hangs into Thursday, especially in the east, but our cold front puts an end to that by Thursday evening. That front won’t have anything but and isolated shower or storm with it, but the temps come way down into the first weekend of October.

Read more on Chris Bailey’s Kentucky Weather blog.