Weather News Chris Bailey’s forecast: Significant rain on the way

As you are very well aware, things have been just a little hot and dry across our part of the world. We’ve changed the hot part, now we are about to change the dry part. Heavy rains are on the way for later Sunday into Monday.

Let’s begin with today and roll forward. Temps start in the 40s with afternoon temps ranging from the upper 70s to low 80s. A few clouds will roll in and I can’t even rule out an isolated shower or storm late in the day across the southeast.

