Weather News Chris Bailey’s forecast: Heavy rains move in

SHARE COPY LINK

It’s the day we’ve all been waiting for… A day in which it actually rains here in Kentucky. It’s been nearly 6 weeks since we’ve had widespread rains, so we are long overdue on what’s moving in. In fact, heavy rain is a good bet through Monday.

The action is scattered for much of the daylight hours before widespread rain and storms increase this evening. That trend takes us into Monday as a cold front slowly works across the region.

Widespread rain and storms develop Sunday evening and carry us into Monday, with the greatest concentration across central and eastern Kentucky. It’s this area that may pick up a general 1″-3″ of rain, with lighter amounts in the west and far north.

Read more on Chris Bailey’s Kentucky Weather blog.