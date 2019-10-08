Weather News Chris Bailey’s forecast: Watching a late week cold front

We are seeing some nice fall weather blowing in for the next few days, but a late week cold front promises another rain chance and even colder air for the weekend. As a matter of fact, frost is possible.

Let’s begin with today and roll forward. Highs are generally in the upper 60s after starting the day in the low 40s. There is the chance for a shower or two across southeastern parts of the state.

