Weather News Chris Bailey’s forecast: Late week front brings weekend chill

We are rolling into the middle of the week with some very nice weather across the Commonwealth. This nice weather is ahead of a potent cold front that sweeps across the state late Friday, bringing the potential for some frost behind it this weekend.

The timing of this front continues to be from late Friday through early Saturday. This is part of the same storm system producing major early season snows across the Rockies and upper midwest. Obviously, we won’t be seeing anything close to that, but winds will be gusty as showers and a few storms sweep across the region

