Chris Bailey's forecast: Frost finds Kentucky

Most folks are waking up to a widespread frost across the bluegrass state. This is finally some good news for allergy sufferers! Woot! This is part of a very chilly pattern that will be with us through the upcoming week.

Temps this morning are in the frosty low 30s for many, with some upper 20s possibly showing up.

Sunny skies will be noted this afternoon with temps hitting the 60s.

