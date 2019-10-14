Weather News Chris Bailey’s forecast: Another big blast of chill ahead

We’re coming off a weekend that featured frosty conditions for most of the bluegrass state as temps hit the freezing mark and below. As we kick off the new week, we are watching another big blast of chill rolling our way.

Let’s start with our Monday and look ahead. Temps out there today are back into the 65-70 degree range for many. Skies stay partly sunny, but a few clouds increase later today.

Our Monday looks awesome with a chilly morning and mild afternoon. Clouds will filter in during the afternoon as we get ready for our winter looks setup for late Tuesday into Wednesday. A potent system dives in from the northwest and brings a shot of October chill with it. At the same time, low pressure develops to our south and hooks up with the disturbance from the northwest. This cranks out a big storm going up the east coast.

