Weather News Chris Bailey’s forecast: Big changes blowing in

It’s a windy and warm day across the region as we get ready for a cold front to rumble across the region. This will bring gusty showers and storms and a huge drop in temps for the next few days.

Let’s begin with today and plow forward. Highs are in the 70s as those southwesterly winds crank. Gusts may reach 30mph at times, especially tonight as the front moves in. Scattered showers and storms may go up, but the greatest concentration rolls from west to east this evening into tonight.

