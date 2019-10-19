Weather News Chris Bailey’s forecast: Changes on the way

We are rolling through the weekend with a lot going on in the overall weather pattern. Things are about to get pretty active and that could start this weekend for some areas.

Tropical Storm Nestor continues to churn toward the Florida Panhandle and should make landfall early today. This storm heads toward the Carolinas, but will throw some rain into Kentucky. The main area will be across the southeast.

Read more on Chris Bailey’s Kentucky Weather blog.