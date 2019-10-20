Weather News Chris Bailey’s forecast: Strong storms for Monday

As we get ready to wrap up the weekend, we are focusing on a potent cold front ready to sweep across the state on Monday. That may even produce some strong to severe storms across the area.

Sunday is a windy and mild day and I can’t rule out a stray shower. As the day wears on, clouds filter in ahead of the Monday system. The signal for strong storms has been there for a while and now the SPC has the entire state in a Marginal Risk for severe storms.

