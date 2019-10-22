Weather News Chris Bailey’s forecast: Colder winds blowing today

Our cold front continues to push to our east and we have a much colder wind blowing behind it. This ushers in a seasonal chill for the next few days, then we start to focus on a system by the end of the week or weekend.

Let’s begin with today. Areas of eastern Kentucky may still see a shower or two around early this morning. If that’s the case, this action will show up on your regional radar.

Read more on Chris Bailey’s Kentucky Weather blog.