Chris Bailey's forecast: Some nice stuff before a wet weekend

We are rolling through the middle of the week with a very nice stretch of fall weather in Kentucky. Get out and soak up the next few days because things change in a hurry for the coming weekend as rain returns.

Temps the next few days look awesome with highs in the 60s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Let’s focus on the weekend setup as we now have just about every model on board with what the Euro and Canadian have been showing for several days. The one holdout? Yep… the GFS. Bless it.

