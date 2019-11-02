Weather News Chris Bailey’s forecast: Tracking cold fronts toward Kentucky

We continue to deal with colder than normal weather and that appears to be a sign of the times. It’s a pattern that looks skewed pretty cold over the next few weeks.

We do have another front dropping in this weekend, but it’s moisture starved as it arrives this afternoon. There is just the smallest chance for a shower going up as the boundary moves through.

The next front then makes a run at us by Election Day, but that shouldn’t have much of an impact. It’s the system coming in behind that for the end of the week and it will have the greatest impact of the next week. Arctic air looks to fill in behind this front that should have a wave of low pressure along it. That has a chance to bring a winter weather threat our way later in the week

Read more on Chris Bailey’s Kentucky Weather blog.