Chris Bailey's forecast: Cold fronts highlight the week of weather

It’s the first full week of November and we are tracking no shortage of cold shots heading our way. A series of cold fronts will move through here over the next week and change, bringing the potential for a little winter weather.

The week is starting off pretty nice on this Monday. Temps are in the 50s to near 60 after starting things out back in the 20s.

The first front is slated to arrive Monday night into early on Election Day. This should bring a small line of showers into parts of the state.

