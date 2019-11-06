Weather News Chris Bailey’s forecast: Some big time changes just ahead

It’s a nice day out there, but some big time weather changes are blowing in for the next couple of days. These changes will bring another early taste of winter for some, with a much bigger taste possible early next week.

Our Wednesday looks to be in good shape with increasing clouds and temps hitting the low 60s for many. Those clouds will spit out a few showers to our west by evening.

The rain really ramps up tonight into Thursday and could be heavy at times. Cold air quickly crashes in here from north to south Thursday into Thursday evening and may switch over to a period of rain/snow mix or a brief period of light snow and flurries.

