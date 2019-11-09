Weather News Chris Bailey’s forecast: Arctic air and some snow on the way

It’s a fairly calm weekend, but all that changes as we roll into Monday. That’s when a blast of arctic air invades much of the country, including here in Kentucky. This could threaten a few records and even bring some snow into our part of the world.

Let’s begin with today and roll forward. Highs will be in the 40s after another frigid start in the 20s. Skies will be mainly clear and that continues into the evening for Wildcats fans out at Kroger Field. Dress warm because temps are in the 30s during the game.

Sunday is a better feeling day with readings deep into the 50s. Winds will be gusty as some clouds increase during the afternoon and evening.

