Chris Bailey's forecast: Winter weather moves in tonight

A blast of early season winter weather is on the way to the bluegrass state. This will bring the first light snowfall of the season tonight and Tuesday and will also bring us a taste of arctic cold temps.

Let’s start you out with a breakdown of how this looks to play out:

The late arriving front means temps are mild for the daylight hours today. Once the front blows in, temps drop some 20-30 degrees in a few hours.

Highs today may reach the low 60s and then be roughly 40 degrees colder by Tuesday morning with upper teens and low 20s.

Rain develops along and ahead of the front, then quickly transitions to snow behind it. That’s where the bulk of the precipitation will be.

A decent band of light to moderate snow will be noted as it works from northwest to southeast across the state.

As our wave of low pressure develops, there is likely to be an enhancement of the snow across southeastern Kentucky late Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

The northwest wind coming down the length of Lake Michigan is aimed at central and eastern Kentucky into Tuesday, keeping flurries and snow showers going.

Snowfall accumulation is likely across the entire region. Coatings to 2″ look good, especially on grassy and elevated surfaces. We will have to watch southeastern Kentucky for the possibility of locally higher amounts showing up.

Given the rapid temp drop, slick spots will likely develop on area roads Monday night and Tuesday. This may bring a few delays or cancellations.

Temps are frigid and wind chills will be crazy for this early in the year. Record lows will be possible Wednesday.

