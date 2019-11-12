Weather News Chris Bailey’s forecast: Bitter cold and snow showers today

Record snow fell in many areas Monday and now we turn our attention to more snows and bitter cold. This cold may set a few record lows by the time we roll into Wednesday morning.

Here are some new thoughts as Old Man Winter continues to rock our fall world:

Our system snows wind down across southeastern Kentucky early this morning.

Temps to start out the day will range from the middle teens to low 20s but wind chills will be in the single digits at times.

Slick travel is a good bet for many areas.

Highs this afternoon stay in the 20s with a wind chill in the teens. That’s super hard to do this early in the season.

Don’t sleep on the northwest arctic flow coming down the length of Lake Michigan and into central and eastern Kentucky. A few snow showers and snow squalls will likely develop. Those could drop some hit and run accumulations and lower visibility at times. This might be enough to keep the Winter Weather Advisory rolling through the afternoon, at least in my eyes.

Clearing skies tonight will allow temps to head close to record territory by Wednesday morning. Readings from 10 to 15 will be possible, but the colder valleys may reach the high single digits. Wind chills will be colder than the actual temps.

