Weather News Chris Bailey’s forecast: Historic temps start the day

Our history-making blast of winter weather continues out there today. Temps this morning are likely the coldest temps ever recorded this early in the season for Lexington and the entire state.

Temps to start the day are in the single digits and low teens, breaking all kinds of records for the date. Wow!

After the current arctic cold pushes east, temps moderate but are still skewing colder than normal for the rest of the week.

