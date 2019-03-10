Chris Bailey’s forecast: Much better weather blows in

We have a calmer weather pattern settling back into the region, but this won’t last beyond the middle of the week. Another active pattern is on the way and it will eventually bring the return of some more winter.
Let’s begin with today and roll forward. Highs will be in the 50s for many as winds continue to crank. Dry weather should make for a really nice end to your weekend.
The dry weather sticks around into Monday and Tuesday as temps take a little dip. The digits by Wednesday and Thursday spike toward the 70 degree mark, bringing a serious case of spring fever to the region.
Unfortunately, that won’t last. Another potent plains storm system will roll in here with heavy rain, strong storms, gusty winds and a big temperature drop.
Read more on Chris Bailey's Kentucky Weather blog.
