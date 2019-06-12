Weather Chris Bailey’s forecast: Showers and storms return

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey. 2015 staff file photo

We have had a cool break from the showers and storms, but the boomers are back in the bluegrass. As we roll forward, it’s looking more and more like a continuation of the wet pattern, with cooler than normal temps hanging around.

We have a cold front working ward the region today, bringing an increase in showers and storms this afternoon and evening. There is the chance for a few strong or locally severe storms, with large hail and high winds showing up.

