Weather Chris Bailey’s forecast: Great weather to start the weekend

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey. 2015 staff file photo

It’s a very nice weather day across the bluegrass state and that’s awesome news for the first ever Railbird Festival out at Keeneland. This nice weather will carry us through Sunday, but the temps are getting ready to surge.

Here’s your forecast for Railbird:

Today: Mostly sunny with low humidity and temps in the low to middle 80s.

Sunday: A mix of sun and clouds as temps return to the mid and upper 80s. Humidity levels will increase.

The heat and humidity will really settle into town on Monday as thermometers make a run at 90. There’s the chance for a few showers and storms going up in the afternoon hours.

