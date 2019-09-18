Weather
Chris Bailey’s forecast: A few changes finally show up
The pattern continues to look and feel more like the heart of summer than the beginning of fall. The extreme heat has moved on and temps are coming down in the coming days. We may even throw out a stray shower or storm.
We are watching the eastern sky today for some clouds working against the grain. This is courtesy of a disturbance working from east to west and this may produce a shower or storm. The best chance is across the south and southeast
Read more on Chris Bailey’s Kentucky Weather blog.
