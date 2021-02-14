Winter storm warning issued with forecasts of snow, ice and sleet in Kentucky this week

With much of the state still covered in ice from the most recent winter storm, another winter storm warning is set to go into effect Sunday night and continue into Tuesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service’s Louisville office issued the warning early Sunday for much of the state, including Fayette County. The storm is expected to bring several inches of snow, as well as ice in some areas, according to the weather service.

“Travel could be very difficult to impossible,” according to the warning. “The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.”

As of Sunday, the National Weather Service was calling for between 3 and 7 inches of snow in Central Kentucky.

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey wrote in his weather blog Sunday that some western and northern parts of of the state could get between 6 and 12 inches of snow, other parts could get between 2 and 8 inches of snow with some sleet and ice, and parts of Eastern Kentucky could get between a quarter and three quarter inches of ice. The totals were still “a work in progress” as of Sunday afternoon, Bailey wrote.

“Doesn’t matter where you are in the state, this is a disruptive storm that has the potential to close roads, take out power lines and cause more trees to come down,” Bailey said on Twitter. “Have a plan of action in case you lose power.”

Several Eastern Kentucky counties are also facing an ice storm warning that will go into effect Sunday night and continue until Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service’s Jackson office.

“Localized travel problems will occur into (Sunday) evening, mainly on surfaces which have not been sufficiently treated yet,” according to the weather service’s ice storm warning. “Expect eventual power outages and tree damage due to the ice. Travel could become extremely difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commutes.”

Gov. Andy Beshear issued a release Sunday asking for people in Kentucky to prepare for the week’s weather.

The heaviest snowfall is expected between 3 p.m. on Monday though 1 a.m. on Tuesday with a potential for more than an inch of snow per hour, Beshear’s office said in the release.

After the winter storm that’s expected from Sunday to Tuesday, a second wave of winter weather is expected from Wednesday into Thursday night.

“We need Kentuckians to prepare for another two rounds of storms bringing more snow, ice and freezing temperatures,” Beshear said. “As these storms arrive, we need Kentuckians to make a plan for their families to stay safe, warm and, if possible, off the roads.”

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will focus on interstates, parkways and other busy routes, according to Beshear’s office.

“We took advantage of the break in the weather this weekend to replenish salt inventories in our highway district maintenance facilities,” Transportation Secretary Jim Gray said in Sunday’s release. “Our crews will be working tirelessly to clear roads of snow, but ice poses serious challenges and risks to highway safety; so I continue to urge Kentuckians to restrict travel as much as possible.”

The transportation cabinet also reminded people that, if they must be on the roads, to slow down, wear seat belts and treat intersections as four-way stops when traffic lights are out.

Beshear’s office also reminded people to avoid downed power lines and be prepared for potential power outages at home. Generators, camp stoves and charcoal grills should only be used outdoors and at least 20 feet away from windows.

Kentucky Power, which serves several of the Eastern Kentucky counties that could see between a quarter inch to three quarters of an inch of new ice accumulation this week, said Sunday that there were still about 9,500 customers in their coverage area without power from ice storm last week.

“Roads where our crews are working are extremely icy and snow packed,” the company said in its update Sunday. “Below freezing temperatures will persist for several days. These conditions are slowing restoration.”

The company had about 800 people out working to restore power and hoped to have power back to 95 percent of customers by Monday night.

This story will be updated.