Officials remind drivers to avoid high water as flooding is reported in Kentucky

Flood warnings were in effect for several Kentucky counties on Sunday, and officials reminded drivers to turn around and avoid driving through high water.

The National Weather Service’s Louisville office reported that parts of Kentucky had picked up nearly two inches of rain from Saturday into Sunday morning, and that more rain was expected throughout the day Sunday.

There were reports of water standing in roadways in multiple counties on Sunday, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s District 3.

“Anyone traveling today needs to be prepared for lots of water on the road and heavy rain,” the district said on Twitter. “Reports across our District tell of ponding water on roadways and some debris. Adjust driver behavior. Do not attempt to drive through possible flooded roads. TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN!”

In Knox County, several roads were shut down Sunday because of flooding, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s District 11.

In Clay County on Saturday, the City of Manchester Fire Department reported that it was called to Beech Creek Road along with the Oneida Fire Department for a report of a vehicle trapped in flood waters. The departments launched a “swift water rescue” and found that the people who were trapped had been able to make it to land to wait for rescuers.

