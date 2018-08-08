America in Bloom coming to Lexington Sept. 27-29

Our thanks and appreciation go to Lexington for its participation in the America in Bloom awards program. Special thanks go to Paul Swoveland and all the Lexington America in Bloom members and others who organized a recent tour and meetings. They showcased all of the reasons Lexington has to be proud.
America in Bloom envisions communities as welcoming places to live, work and play – benefiting from colorful plants and trees, enjoying clean environments, celebrating heritage, and planting pride through volunteerism.
Judges will evaluate efforts in the six pillars that make communities great — floral display, landscaping, urban forestry, heritage preservation, environmental initiatives, and community vitality and overall impression with community involvement in the residential, commercial and municipal sectors. We will provide a written evaluation immediately following our symposium. We welcome everyone to attend our symposium, held in your city, Lexington, on Sept. 27-29, where we will announce this year’s award winners.
Sue Amatangelo
Aiken, S.C.
Billy Butterfield
