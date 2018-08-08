Still astounded by pro-Trump letter

I cannot let go of the opinion expressed by a recent letter writer who stated: “I thank God every day for our president.”
What in the world is this writer thinking about with this fake president? This man went into a teenage pageant where half-naked females were, had sex with a porn star right after his wife had given birth, committed adultery on three wives, lies every time he opens his mouth and uses bigoted, racial slurs. I could go on and on, and this writer says “I thank God” for Donald Trump!
God don’t like ugly. I say, may God bless you.
Ronald V. Henry
Lexington
