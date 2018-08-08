Bigger is not not necessarily better

I think the practical way to present an academic subject in a mere letter is to pursue it by categories. A still shorter route is to restrict it to three prominent categories: economics, politics and religion. Empowerment logically follows big money, and this is true to a degree in each category.
Certainly we see this expansion in commerce. The greatest degree is in an urban area; for example, one feels overwhelmed when entering a supermarket.
The most tragic picture of obsession with huge facades is emphasis on quantity instead of quality. Huge, or mega, churches are not the point as much as allegiance to deity.
The clear warning from Scripture is that, in all three categories, spirituality declines in proportion to an increase in wealth.
Don Cassidy
Lexington
