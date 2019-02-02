A happy discovery from the other side of care-giving, and other letters

Quit your mewling

I just read comments from some University of Kentucky crybabies about the University of Tennessee robbing Vanderbilt University in Nashville. I will send them some blue crying towels. They should worry about their own team getting favorable calls instead of whining about Tennessee. I can think of a song by Travis Tritt that can be applied to the Big Blue whiners: “Here’s a quarter, call someone who cares.” I think most of them are upset because UT’s Rick Barnes, the best coach in the SEC, is winning with a team that doesn’t have a top-100 player, and Kentucky is loaded with five-star players. Maybe one-and-done university should consider recruiting players who are more dedicated to the program. Tennessee currently has one four-star and the rest are three-stars playing any amount of time. Go Big Orange.

Jerry Moore, Mount Carmel, Tenn.