190207letters

Socialism a failure

I wonder how many liberal/socialist/Marxist American politicians such as Sen. Bernie Sanders, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and former President Barack Obama are going to take their next vacation in Caracas. None.

According to national media, Venezuela has no gasoline, toilet paper, soap, toothpaste, food or beer, etc. This is a country that, before socialist leader Hugo Chavez took control, was the area’s darling as a modern state. Now it represents violence, shortages, migration and dictatorship, which all totalitarian governments impose following promises of pie-in-the-sky equality.