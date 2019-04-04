Letters: Calipari more interested in players’ NBA future; ‘another winning team’ deserves praise

Kentucky’s John Calipari: ‘I’m proud of these guys, I’m proud of my team’ Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari speaks to the media after a 77-71 overtime loss to the Auburn Tigers on Sunday, March 31, 2019, in the Elite Eight of the 2019 NCAA Tournament. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari speaks to the media after a 77-71 overtime loss to the Auburn Tigers on Sunday, March 31, 2019, in the Elite Eight of the 2019 NCAA Tournament.

Inexperience hurts

Years ago, University of Kentucky men’s basketball Coach John Calipari got lucky with Anthony Davis and his teammates to win the NCAA Championship. However, since that time, it is a somewhat-proven fact that a freshman-dominated team cannot win the big one. The most recent examples were Kentucky and Duke, and I’m sure there were many more. In fact, in the April 1 Herald-Leader, there is a statement that the experience that Auburn has ranked so much higher than UK’s, which proved to be the winning factor. It also illustrated the fact that the Auburn players wanted to win this game more than UK , as shown by the actions on the court, Sadly, once again, Calipari got out-coached in the second half when Auburn’s guards drove to the basket, as opposed to three-point shots.

In summary, it seems that Calipari is more interested in having his players have a great future in the NBA than winning the important games for the fans here at home.

Ben C. Kaufmann, Lexington

Kudos to UK orchestra

We have another winning team in Lexington that deserves some recognition: the University of Kentucky Symphony Orchestra. Student musicians and alumni gave an exciting performance March 22 to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the UK Symphony and the School of Music.

The music was very demanding, yet these instrumentalists mastered the technical difficulties and dynamic ranges in all the pieces they played. John Nardolillo’s superb conducting pulled every nuance out of these musicians.

Included in the program were two alumni conductors, Michelle Di Russo and Daniel Chetel, and also clarinetist Evelynn Esquivel who won the concerto competition and had other solo opportunities in Anton Dvorak’s New World Symphony. The famous English horn solo in that symphony was flawlessly played by Mia Quintana. Most of the time, it was hard to believe this wasn’t a professional orchestra, yet there they were, 100 enthusiastic college students who had put in hours of practice so they could share their gift of music with an audience of appreciative listeners.

Nancy Littrell, Lexington

Vote. Repeat.

Kentuckians don’t vote. The 30 percent of us who did in the previous gubernatorial election made decisions for seven out of 10 Kentuckians — only 16.5 percent of registered voters put Gov. Matt Bevin in office. The rest of us have to live with it.

That’s hardly a citizen mandate for Bevin and his supermajority — white male Republicans — to try to kill Medicaid, take away inviolable contract pensions for state employees, kill collective action/unions by passing right-to-work-for-less law, stay after transferring public school monies into private unregulated charter schools (including by chilling/punishing teacher protests via individual names) and legislate control/constraint of women’s bodies and health although males enjoy no legal equivalent constraint of their bodies.

Here are suggestions for Kentuckians to take back control of their legislative representatives who are supposed to function as public servants rather than hired mercenaries:

Register to vote, then vote.

Vote only for Republican or Democratic governor and lieutenant governor candidates who release tax returns for public scrutiny of possible conflicts of interest,

Vote only for candidates who sets forth solid, detailed plans for adding revenue to the state budget instead of stealthily giving away taxpayer monies, property and programs.

Ramona Rush, Lexington

A healthcare solution?

Gov. Matt Bevin may be on the right track to help ensure all Kentuckians have adequate and affordable health care. Exposure to all major communicable diseases could be made mandatory for all residents of the commonwealth. After a brief period of inconvenience and discomfort, there would be no need for further concerns about contracting diseases – this aspect of health care would be solved. Think of the dollars saved by eliminating the need for immunizations. An additional bonus would be the elimination of all those shots which hurt so much.

Charles Myers, Lexington

Bilingual country

Here’s a fun mental exercise to get your day started. Try to think of a public place, for example, a restaurant, a park, a clothing store, a theater, etc., where you don’t hear Spanish being spoken. People may not realize it, but our country is now, unofficially, a bilingual nation, like it or not.

William R. Elam, Lexington



