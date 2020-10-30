KY Republicans shot down Bevin’s claims of vote fraud. Will McConnell do same with Trump?

President Donald Trump shakes the hand of Gov. Matt Bevin during a rally at Rupp Arena on Monday, November 4, 2019. Trump was in Lexington to support the Republican gubernatorial candidate prior to the November 5 general election. rhermens@herald-leader.com

Long, long ago, when Gov. Matt Bevin was still stomping and squawking around Kentucky, people noticed a lot of similarities between him and the new President, Donald Trump.

The same disdain for the media, loud, unhinged attacks on perceived enemies like teachers, two wealthy businessman who rode their outsider status to surprising wins. So in 2019 (doesn’t it seem like a decade ago?), when Bevin narrowly lost his seat to current Gov. Andy Beshear, no one was particularly surprised when Bevin alleged voter fraud.

But then, as Bevin prepared to send Frankfort into the kind of chaos he thrived on, statehouse Republicans spoke up. And. Shut. It. Down.

“It’s time to call it quits and go home, say he had a good four years and congratulate Gov.-elect Beshear,” Senate President Robert Stivers decreed shortly before the recanvass.

“The best thing to do, the right thing to do, is for Governor Bevin to concede the election today so we can move on,” said Rep. Jason Nemes, R-Louisville.

“The last thing anyone wants to do is overturn a constitutional election,” said Rep. John Blanton, R-Salyersville. “We want the will of the people to be done.”

Of course, there was no fraud because as everyone except Trump and Bevin knows, widespread voter fraud is rare and difficult to pull off. Now maybe state Republicans were tired of Bevin’s antics or maybe they knew it was up to them to ensure a centerpiece of American democracy, the peaceful transfer of power. Either way, it worked. Bevin went away with his tail between his legs, mercifully to be heard from no more.

A year later (is that even possible?), we’re holding a presidential election where Biden appears to be substantially ahead, and Trump is making Bevin look like a practicing Quaker, with his ranting about fraud and ballots and potential bloodshed. (Do we know if he’s still on steroids, by the way?). People are sincerely worried about lunatic fringe militias either intimidating people at the polls or causing havoc while votes are counted. Yes, we are voting in different ways this year, thanks to COVID-19, but as our own Republican Secretary of State has assured us, the election will still be secure.

And so we come to Kentucky’s senior Senator, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Many thought McConnell, whose mentor was statesman John Sherman Cooper, would prove to be a natural block to Trump’s worst excesses, someone who could uphold political and democratic norms. Alas that has not proven to be the case. Aside from some minor criticisms of Trump’s racism and disparaging his coronavirus protocols, McConnell has used Trump’s political chaos to achieve his dream of a conservative judiciary.

He’s hardly alone. Former Trump opponents, like Sen. Ted Cruz, Sen. Lindsay Graham and our own junior Sen. Rand Paul now only kowtow to the orange menace.

It’s possible McConnell, and Graham for that matter ,will lose their elections, or maybe they’ll be in the minority party. Regardless, on Nov. 4, McConnell will still be the leader of the U.S. Senate, a senior member of the U.S. government. In the following weeks it will be up to top officials like him to stave off Trump’s inevitable rantings, his encouragement of violence, or worst of all, the possibility he might try to use federal agencies like Homeland Security to try to stop ballot counting. Trump cited voter fraud when he won the election in 2016; God knows what his steriod-addled brain will get up to if he actually loses, and what help he’ll get from enablers that unfortunately have included Kentucky’s two senators and most of its representatives.

Those enablers include packs of lawyers who will be busy challenging vote counts and looking for every discrepancy they can find. Let’s hope Biden wins by enough votes that the election doesn’t end up in the U.S. Supreme Court. No matter the outcome, we will need calls for calm on Election night and a dispassionate review of the results.

I don’t have high hopes that McConnell will provide them. McConnell has degraded democratic processes beyond repair, used shameless political hypocrisy to stack the courts, and consistently put the pursuit of his own power above the country’s best interests. But in this case, he’d have a last chance to do the right thing, and prove that he can act like a statesman instead of a stooge. It’s far too late for him to be a John Sherman Cooper, but at least he could end his career with a shred of dignity, knowing that for once he did the right thing.