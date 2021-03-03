KY abuse survivors don’t need extra worries about custody that new bill would create.

Kentucky Rep. Jason Nemes, R-Louisville, takes part in a session of the Kentucky House of Representatives at the state Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. rhermens@herald-leader.com

It’s that time in Kentucky’s legislative session where strange little bills seem to pop out of every Capitol crevice. One that appears particularly odd is House Bill 547, which would make lying about domestic violence or sexual assault a misdemeanor offense, which could then be used as fodder in custody disputes.

This is weird on two counts; it’s already illegal to lie about assault, and the sponsor is Rep. Jason Nemes, R-Louisville, who usually falls into the “reasonable Republican” column. Hard to know because he did not respond to several requests for comments.

Domestic violence activists, however, were happy to weigh in. Angela Yanelli, CEO of the Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence, says the bill will exacerbate a tendency to disbelieve people, most of them women, who are abused.

“Not only is the proposed law unnecessary because it is already a crime to falsely report abuse or make false statements under oath, but it adds another element of danger and uncertainty to the complicated equation that survivors of violence must evaluate when deciding whether to flee a violent situation,” Yannelli said. “Survivors may fear losing custody of their children or being criminally prosecuted if they are not able to provide sufficient evidence of domestic violence or child abuse. We believe this will directly lead to fewer survivors reaching out for support and safety, locking survivors and their children in dangerous, even life-threatening environments.”

For example, an abused woman might be even more afraid to file for a protective order if she thought the request might be used against her in a custody hearing. Several family court judges told the Courier Journal that a proven false claim can already be used by judges in custody disputes.

False accusations of rape and domestic violence are pretty rare —fake claims of sexual assault, for example, are estimated to be between 2 and 10 percent, even though a majority of attacks are never even reported experts say.

Under Kentucky law, the default position in divorce cases is joint custody unless a judge decides otherwise.

“What this does is use a back doorway to overturn joint custody,” said Rebecca DiLoreto, director of the Institute for Compassion in Justice in Lexington. “How do you figure out if something is true or false?”

Another big question is why, with all the big issues facing the legislature, would one of its more thoughtful members file this bill?

“For whom are they being a champion on this?” DiLoreto asked. “The family court judges aren’t saying we need more guidance here.”

Exactly. The bill is still stuck in the Committee on Committees, and maybe it will remain in that shadow world as it should while the General Assembly works on needed legislation to issues that help, not harm, our most vulnerable citizens.

And speaking of unneeded bills, one that is making its way through the legislative process is SB 83, which would expand “conscience of care,” and allow medical providers to refuse to give care, not just on religious grounds, which is already law in Kentucky, but because of moral, ethical, or philosophical beliefs or principles. Sponsor Stephen Meredith, R-Leitchfield, said the bill was not bigoted, but would allow a doctor to refuse care to a transgender child, if that bothered them.

Meredith has not evidently considered this could go both ways and would also include a doctor who didn’t want to treat someone with a swastika tattoo, right? What if all this legislative energy on healthcare went into better funding for our heroic county health departments that have seen us through a pandemic?