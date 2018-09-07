Troubling takeaways from the Kavanaugh hearings

If you wanted further proof that Majority Leader Mitch McConnell severely damaged the Senate, look no further than the confirmation hearings for Judge Brett Kavanagh. With no filibuster and no interest in fairness or acting as a rigorous check on the executive, Republicans ran roughshod over the process, withholding documents and allowing Kavanaugh to give zero assurances on Roe v. Wade, executive power or much of anything else.
At this stage there are a number of important aspects of the hearings worth noting.
First, Kavanaugh played the dutiful student, taking what seems to be clear direction from his administration handlers that he could be as un-forthcoming as he pleased. If Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., isn’t going to hold out, they figured, there’s no need to give concrete answers about executive power. If red-state Democrats keep saying “No problems so far!” Kavanaugh need not even go as far as Justice Neil Gorsuch to defend the Supreme Court’s integrity.
The Washington Post reported, “The president’s second nominee for the Supreme Court demurred, for example, when asked whether it was appropriate for Trump to say that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s ‘mind is shot’ when he called for her to resign. ‘I’m not going to get within three Zip codes’ of answering that question, he replied.”
His docility is not comforting.
Second, Democrats caught Kavanaugh red-handed, using his own email to demonstrate that “settled law” is a meaningless fig leaf to provide pro-choice GOP senators cover for their votes. Kavanaugh disingenuously claims he was reciting others’ views, but it is a view with which he certainly seemed to be in agreement.
A senator truly worried about the availability of safe abortions would have been alerted that Kavanaugh is one of the “pro-life” judges President Donald Trump vowed to appoint to eviscerate Roe. Republicans need not fret. When Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, is ready to rationalize whatever he says to allow her to confirm the fifth vote to undercut Roe, Kavanaugh gets away with soft-pedaling his views.
Third, what comes out in the emails Democrats have released from Kavanaugh’s time in the George W. Bush White House is that Kavanaugh was a movement, hard-core conservative. That was entirely appropriate for the job he then held. However, when it came time for his confirmation hearing in 2004 for the U.S. appeals court, he felt compelled to scrub his record, denying participation in controversial, overtly partisan endeavors.
Now when it comes to his knowledge of purloined emails, the post-9/11 surveillance programs and involvement in vetting controversial judges he looks like he played fast and loose in his previous confirmation hearings. The net result is the appearance of a man trying to disown his partisanship. That makes him look more partisan.
Fourth, Kavanaugh has given the Senate nothing to reassure them that he would enforce a subpoena against Trump as the Supreme Court did against Richard Nixon, find a self-pardon ineffective, foreclose the argument that a president cannot obstruct justice, or defend the courts against egregious attacks from the president, as even Gorsuch was willing to do.
The solution here would be for Flake and one other Republican to join Democrats such as Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut in insisting that Kavanaugh recuse himself from cases stemming from the investigation already underway.
Fifth, we will see a group of right-wing donors and activists involved in the Federalist Society who can rightly claim they got him on the court. Kavanaugh owes his dream job to the group and by extension its donors; he knows it and they know it. So when card-carrying Federalist Society lawyers come before the court or the donors who support the the group (and who gave $1 million to Trump’s inauguration committee) come before the court (or when the group’s and/or its donors’ direct interests come before the court) Kavanaugh will ... do what?
The stench of corruption and the power of unidentified donors and activists has wafted into the Supreme Court. That is deeply disturbing and will only undermine the credibility and stature of the court.
