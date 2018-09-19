Letters: Lexington hosting America in Bloom Symposium

Lexington in full bloom
We are excited to welcome visitors for the 2018 America in Bloom Symposium in Lexington on Sept. 27-29. Residents are invited to attend the conference, offer financial support or volunteer.
AIB promotes beautification through education and community involvement and encourages the use of flowers, plants, trees and other environmental and lifestyle enhancements for community and economic development.
The model is an evaluation and awards program guided by a community profile we write. It’s the only program of its kind that offers on-site mentoring and coaching by a team of expert judges who provide a detailed, written evaluation, hopefully leading to awards and recognition for community.
Lexington has participated since 2014. The original committee created America in Bloom Lexington Inc. as a non-profit entity in 2016. Check out the conference program, “Beauty in the Bluegrass,” and information on our Facebook page and message us your interest in attending or helping out.
Ann Garrity
President, America in Bloom Lexington
Lexington
New immigration plan
A possible solution to the immigration problem is to create a pathway to citizenship for illegal immigrants already here and to allow the United States to deport new illegal immigrants. The economy of their countries of origin can be improved, and such immigrants should be learning how their vote in their country can improve it.
To help with this, the United States could import more from countries in Central and South America and less from countries like China. Local businesses that wish to provide a better economy for their own people can also help. This is where controlled inflation can be of benefit. If an inflation rate of 5 percent to 10 percent can be adhered to, then the money a government puts into its own economy is repaid at lesser amounts. It's this practice that helped the United States to have the economy we enjoy today.
James Lindgaard
Lexington
GOP health care shame
When President John F. Kennedy was referred to as a liberal, his response was to say that “If by a ‘liberal’ they mean someone who looks ahead not behind, someone who welcomes new ideas without rigid reactions, someone who cares about the welfare of the people … then I’m proud to say I am a ‘liberal.’”
Kentucky and the United States have serious problems. Kentucky is one of the least healthy states in the nation, while our country lags behind 15 other developed democracies in health care while paying twice as much as the next highest country. The previous administration designed a program to assist in curing this disgraceful problem.
Yet Sen. Mitch McConnell and Rep. Andy Barr don’t see millions of Americans going without health care as a problem. “Repeal and replace” is the battle cry, only they have no clue how to replace it.
John Houchin
Danville
Return to civility
What has happened to our common sense, our compassion and common courtesy?
We have a president in the White House who is not only totally unqualified but who disrespects most people, the air we breathe and even the land that supports us. One group looks the other way at all of his indiscretions and one group is so appalled that it cannot contain its anger and frustration. Both groups get on social media to espouse their views, and that is where our lack of commonsense, compassion and courtesy shows its ugly head.
I confess I am in that category. I put things out there that I never would have said before President Donald Trump was elected. It is no better than Trump sending out his angry childish tweets.
We can do better. We can be better. And we need to do it before it is too late.
Catherine Ferguson
Lexington
To be thankful for
In the New Testament, the Apostle Paul of Tarsus advises us in the book of Philippians that when we pray we should tell God our needs and not forget to thank him for our blessings. So, here goes: Thank you for the "record" button. Thank you for the "fast-forward" button. Thank you for the "mute" button and, finally, thank you for the "on/off" button. Amen.
Ralph Derickson
Lexington
