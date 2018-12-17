Trump: Democrats are the reason I can’t have my wall! Republicans: Well, actually ...

’Tis the season when we inflict on one another neckties and perfumes that no one really wants, plus more than $1 billion in gift cards that are never even redeemed. Hence my annual column with suggestions for “gifts with meaning” that are warmer than any scarf. If you insist on a gift certificate, how about one for GlobalGiving? The recipient can support a tribal child in India in school for a year, or street children in Ecuador, or LGBT rights in central Africa.