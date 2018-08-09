Is Amy McGrath denigrating Rep. Andy Barr’s service?

Denigrating Barr’s service
Amy McGrath’s recent tweet challenged Rep. Andy Barr’s dedication to his country because he didn’t serve in the military. The military was McGrath’s chosen profession.
I would never question McGrath’s patriotism or tenacity, both requirements to be a combat pilot. Barr chose to serve his country in another capacity; that of governmental service to the people of Kentucky. Unfortunately, this puts him and his family in the public forum, at risk for ridicule and confrontation.
I was drafted and stationed stateside as a clerk-typist. I had friends who served in combat, and they don’t hold up their experience when we disagree politically.
Is McGrath a feminist, a progressive and pro-choice? If not, she should tweet so and not tweet where she was on 9/11 as an answer. I am just as patriotic as McGrath and Barr, even as I differ on several issues with them.
John Moore
Lexington
Barr down in the muck
How low can Rep. Andy Barr go when he runs an attack ad against Amy McGrath, a U.S. Marine veteran who piloted 89 F-18 missions in Iraq? Retired Lt. Col McGrath, a resident of Georgetown, is a mother who promotes optimum comprehensive health care and equitable public education for all.
Is that too progressive for Kentucky? She is a graduate and former faculty member of the U.S. Naval Academy. In the future, would Barr be proud to show this disrespectful ad to his lovely young daughters as his legacy, a legacy that demonstrates a lack of statesmanship, integrity and tolerance of other viewpoints? I think not. As the saying goes, one reaps what one sows.
Sharon L. Sheahan
Lexington
Barr is our shield
Rep. Andy Barr wants to protect Kentuckians from unauthorized entry to the United States by foreign nationals, and to reasonably process overwhelming numbers of people coming here to escape the problems of their own countries. He puts the safety of American citizens before interests of foreign nationals.
His Democrat opponent, Amy McGrath, refused to do an interview with the Herald-Leader on the issue. While she did tour a U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement (ICE) facility, she has not set forth specific solutions for true border security or stated a position on enforcing immigration laws.
Barr, on the other hand, voted in favor of the bills to reform immigration laws. Barr is clear about keeping our country safe and prosperous in a reasonable way, and votes to support ICE in protecting our families, farms and other businesses. He remains the better candidate, by far, for the 6th District.
Maureen Carman
Lexington
Show me the record
It seems kind of funny to me that Rep. Andy Barr thinks he has done such a good job, but all he can do is put out attack ads aimed at a newcomer like Amy McGrath.
Timothy Burton
Lexington
‘Feminism’ means equality
In a recent ad attacking Amy McGrath, she is shown saying that she is a feminist. Because it is an attack ad, the implication is that being a feminist is a bad thing. In Dictionary.com, the definition of feminist reads: “advocating social, political, legal, and economic rights for women equal to those of men.”
So I have to assume that Rep. Andy Barr doesn’t want equal rights for women. It’s sad that he is not willing to stand up for equal rights for all, especially when his own daughters will be affected.
Jean L. Henry
Lexington
Barr friend to military
I have known Rep. Andy Barr before he was elected as 6th District congressman and I am honored to support him.
Barr not only has outstanding character, he is respectful to all and is an intelligent person with common sense.
He is dedicated to assisting our U.S. veterans and was awarded the 2017 Medal of Merit from the National Guard Association of the United States for his continued support of our military.
He voted for funding to rebuild the military, address the readiness crisis and provide our troops with the largest pay raise in years. He also secured funding for new aircraft requested by our Kentucky Air National Guard.
Barr’s office helped secure $2.6 million in grants for the Lexington Chrysalis House to maintain this worthy program for Kentucky women who struggle with addictions and for their children. He voted for $4 billion in funding to fight the opiate epidemic.
Lisa Moore
Lexington
Moot issue
The writer of an Aug. 9 letter criticizesd Amy McGrath’s lack of detailed explanation for her stated opposition to Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
If Rep. Andy Barr has listed his reasons for supporting Kavanaugh I have not heard them. But neither of the candidates’ opinions matters much. Only the Senate votes on nominations to the Supreme Court.
Jonathan Edwards
Lexington
