Letters: Stop the killings, political correctness

Stop the killings
Black males in the U.S. kill each other at a rate higher than men in the Middle East. White males do more mass shootings than foreign terrorists.
In the 1970s, drunk driving was causing slaughter on the roads and the nation demanded a solution. Lawmakers were forced to change laws and fund police programs. It worked. DUIs are a fraction of what they were.
This can’t be done with black killings and white terrorists because of political correctness. Police know who is shooting up the north side, and white mass shooters put up red flags ahead of time.
Nothing gets done. The media blame unhappy childhoods, mental illness, too many guns, racial bias and video games.
This country can continue doing nothing or it can stop the carnage. It’s time for the media to put out the unslanted truth and let the public act.
Ted Woodley
Cynthiana
Vote – it’s important
President John Kennedy said: "If by a liberal they mean someone who looks ahead and not behind, someone who welcomes new ideas without rigid reactions, someone who cares about the welfare of the people — their health, their housing, their schools, their jobs, their civil rights and their liberties.... If that is what they mean by being a liberal, then I am proud to say that I am a liberal."
We have so many good people in Clark County. The 6th District congressional election is so important. Please vote.
Helen Thomas Johnson
Winchester
McConnell derelict in duty
On June 28, 2005, Sen. Mitch McConnell spoke on the occasion of surpassing John Sherman Cooper’s record as the longest-serving Republican senator in Kentucky’s history.
McConnell said that Cooper “taught me how to be a senator … the value of integrity, forthrightness and moral character. Sen. Cooper stood fast for what he believed was right, no matter how large the opposition and no matter what the cost, even if that cost might mean his seat in this chamber.”
Compare Cooper’s legacy to McConnell’s response to President Donald Trump.
McConnell could put a stop to this horror-reality show that is destroying our democracy, but is doing nothing to protect the Mueller investigation or our upcoming election.
By continuing to put party and power over the future of our country, McConnell is showing that he is in fact an accomplice in this nightmare.
Danita Hines
Lexington
Believe in the Bible
I appreciate columnist Paul Prather’s recommendation to study the Bible, and I affirm most of his suggestions. However, it is regrettable that Prather says it is possible “to take the Bible too seriously.” Was Jesus being light-hearted when he said, “Be faithful unto death, and I will give you the crown of life”?
Martyrdom and eternity are topics of utmost seriousness. If Prather recommends that we not embrace the inerrancy of scripture, then which verses does he recommend we discount? The Bible is God’s infallible word, and, as Prather said, worthy of study. What could be more serious?
Tom Caldwell
Frankfort
Shafer steward of land
Between 1984 and 2001, I served on the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Planning Commission. Planning and zoning are mechanisms to ensure orderly development of our precious land.
The commission shares this responsibility with the Urban County Council. Once a zone change is approved, it is forwarded to the council.
During my time on the commission, I had the pleasure of observing Councilwoman Sandy Shafer in her role as 10th District representative. I was singularly impressed by her performance. She showed healthy concern for the wise use of land in Fayette County.
I am pleased Shafer is once again willing to be a resource in our community as a representative for the 11th District. I will vote for her and urge others to do so.
Thomas M. Cooper
Lexington
Comments