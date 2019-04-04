Proposed rebate rule will aid local breast cancer patients

Caroline Johnson

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has recently released a proposed rule that would make encouraging progress in efforts to better the rebate system under Medicare Part D.

The current system has been plagued by opacity and done little to lower high out-of-pocket costs for patients. Twisted Pink, an organization dedicated to improving the lives of those with metastatic breast cancer (MBC), supports and is encouraged by this newly-proposed rebate rule, and we urge the Administration to swiftly enact these new provisions.

I founded Twisted Pink after receiving a breast cancer diagnosis of my own in 2013. After learning more about the potentially progressive nature of the disease, I dedicated myself to advocating for better, more accessible treatments, specifically by supporting initiatives to develop new medications through research. These medications—both existing therapies and potential treatments—are critical to the health of MBC patients and must be accessible at a price they can afford.

Unfortunately, the current structure of the Part D drug rebate system is not conducive to this effort. As it stands today, the rebate system directly benefits middlemen, like pharmacy benefit managers, by enabling them to pocket savings generated from rebates, rather than passing those savings along to patients.

These rebates, created as a result of Medicare Part D negotiations, are intended to benefit patients by allowing them to pay lower out-of-pocket costs for the prescriptions they need. In Kentucky alone there were more than 670,000 Medicare Part D beneficiaries in 2018, including seniors and individuals suffering from chronic conditions like MBC. These already-vulnerable patients, due to the currently-broken rebate distribution system, are left paying more out-of-pocket at the pharmacy counter.

Fortunately, the drug rebate rule proposed by HHS would fundamentally change this unacceptable structure by placing drug rebates directly into the hands of patients who need them most and would hold middlemen and drug manufacturers accountable for any rebate actions that are not used to the benefit of Part D enrollees.

Our family, friends, and neighbors who rely on Medicare Part D for their prescription medications to treat conditions like MBC deserve direct access to these rebates that would enable them to afford the drugs they need to live full, healthy, and fulfilling lives for as long as possible.

It is critical that the Administration commits wholeheartedly to passing this drug rebate rule for the benefit of both beneficiaries with MBC and patients more broadly who are in need, both in our local communities and in communities across the nation.

Caroline Johnson is the founder of Twisted Pink, a Louisville, Kentucky-based organization that opened in June 2014 with the mission of funding the very best metastatic breast cancer research.