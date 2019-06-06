Without Hope Center, ‘the heart and soul of Lexington would be diminished.’

Hope Center to open new apartment complex for recovering addicts Lexington's Hope Center seeks to open a new 48-unit sober living apartment complex for recovering addicts seeking housing. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Lexington's Hope Center seeks to open a new 48-unit sober living apartment complex for recovering addicts seeking housing.

As one who has some understanding of the challenges and history of sheltering those experiencing homelessness in our community, I want to share some thoughts regarding the great need the Hope Center fills 365 days a year for our disenfranchised, marginalized (Jesus called them the least of His people) brothers.

Being the Director and Co-Founder of the Catholic Action Center gives me a unique perspective since we interact with Hope Center management, staff or residents daily.

We share many of the same men who are struggling with homelessness; some have difficulty adjusting to the Hope Center program or ours. All are struggling with barriers to wholeness: mental or physical illness, aging, addiction, poverty or other challenges that have led them to the streets. It takes extreme commitment by management, staff, and supporters to the 200+ men they are serving at the Hope Center nightly.

It is the ONLY government funded men’s shelter in our community--yes, the Catholic Action Center Community shelters 134 men and women every night and like the Hope Center many more on the dangerous cold nights but we are not funded by government dollars.. We are a private ministry supported by individuals, businesses, people of faith and people of compassion.

The HOPE Center is our men’s shelter in Lexington, Ky., funded by the taxes we pay and reflects the commitment we as a city have for this segment of our population in great need. So, my position is gratitude to the LFUCG in working out the funding for the HOPE Center.

It is an organization that has filled a need in our community for many years and without them the heart and soul of Lexington would be diminished with hundreds of men nightly having no place to have the basic human needs of food and shelter. Thank you to all who serve at the Hope Center and thank you to our city’s leaders for acknowledging the vital need they fill..

Ginny Ramsey, Director Catholic Action Center