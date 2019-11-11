Two black liberals went to the Trump rally in Rupp Arena. Here’s what they found.

Daybreak came, or actually more akin to sun down since I’m a lost cause that can never seem to wake up at an appropriate time. The day before I was looking forward to this weird new experience. A few weeks prior I had been stumbling across the world wide web like always, and shining like a ruby was the news of Donald Trump arriving to the Bluegrass state Nov. 4. Being the dramatic woman that I am I texted some friends about it, and all declined. The consensus was that they wouldn’t feel safe. I on the other hand didn’t care about that, I want to be challenged by real things. So, I texted my cousin who is always down for anything even if it may sound outrageous.

I personally don’t agree with the way Trump has conducted himself, but I wouldn’t say I’m a huge Democrat. I see the conflict in the party as much as I see it in the Republicans. I do find a link to some traditional Republican ways of life, but when it comes down to the bone of it, I am a Democrat. As for my cousin, she’s way more liberal than I could ever be. Before entering this environment of MAGA country, I was open. I desired to see what the huff puff was over this New York celebrity icon. What was his universal appeal? How could people from the country feel represented by a man who has no resemblance to them in status, and reputation. Could we find a silver lining in this experience?

Now, let’s skip to us in the car driving past Rupp Arena and seeing how public and visceral the reaction was to Trump. Whilst trying to maneuver past the annoying traffic, we witnessed something as young people that we couldn’t really comprehend. I saw beauty in the protesting. A real grittiness, but also togetherness, in chanting such deep sentiments of a singular wish to restore some type of normality to our united government. It made me proud to be an American seeing the youth use their power to protest, and do it so damn unabashedly. My cousin rolled down the window to join in, and as we stopped at a light a kind man was filming the protests with his phone, and told us to be safe. I was a little rocked at the fact that we as black women still had to be conscious of the spaces we entered. We still have to keep our boundaries up even when we are trying to be active in politics. This really hurt my heart but it’s also something we as minorities are conscious of every day. It is a part of who we are.

Cut to the light sky slowing dimming down, and the crowds growing, we began to realize just how complex this was. Will people think we are coons? Traitors to our race, or party? Will the Trump supporters treat us like their own? What was this night to bring? Well, there was a mix of emotions. When it comes to making choices I see myself as a rebel. I’m never going to allow the opinions of others to dictate what I do, and so if other people of color wanted to judge the fact that I chose to watch a sitting President speak, then they don’t understand the importance of trying to understand the other side.

As we started walking my heart was thumping like the bunny from “Bambi.” It was all surreal, like lightning in a bottle. My cousin and I didn’t really speak as we took the long route to Rupp Arena. Arm in arm, we took in the sight. The sea of red hats, and undeniable whiteness. The lack of people who resembled us was evident, and not for one second was it lost on us. Still maintaining level heads without bias, we went through security.

With me wearing a grey hoodie, hair in a thick bun, and minimal makeup, I definitely didn’t fit the dress code. My cousin also had on a muted hoodie with her hair in braids and some simple blue jeans. If being black didn’t already set us apart, those outfits did the trick. Trying to find two seats, we went confidently up to four different people, and were told that every single seat was taken. Subconsciously my cousin thought even if they were telling the truth there was a feeling of microaggression, of “we don’t want to sit by you.” One woman even told us to sit on the floor. I started to feel mentally drained. We did end up finding seats in the nose bleeds. The way people treated us was very odd. We were getting stared at relentlessly, and people kept telling us in condescending tones “thanks for coming.” All I can compare this to is that scene from “Get Out” where Chris is the only black man at the family outing, and all the white people are evaluating him as if he is an alien.

As we waited for the rally to start I began to observe. That’s what I do well, so I couldn’t waste this snapshot moment. What I saw was pride. People were so proud to share their love for Donald Trump, and I could sense a nationalistic tone. Being African, and also American I couldn’t sincerely connect to this profound connection to this “American Dream” they basked in. It felt foreign, and bizarre. As “Proud to be an American” played, I felt so lost. When it comes to cultural identity we both found that we’ve got a swimming pool full of cultural juice to pull from, we are blessed in that way. Mu cousin told me as we sat there watching like a scene from a movie play in front of our eyes, that “this is their culture,” that maybe it’s hard for white Americans to feel their identities validated by anything other than “America.” This is why Trump won the election.

Becoming more impatient waiting for Trump to show up, I almost said the hell with it. I felt so disoriented. Then he came out. It was as if a cartoon character who didn’t quite exist was now real. When he spoke, it seemed like a TV broke open and let him out. This faraway figure was now sentient. . The response to him from his base was what really shook me. It was as if they weren’t listening to him, like they were all unanimously deaf. They cheered for him like he was God. I’d never seen anything like that . After 10 minutes, I told my cousin it’s time to go. I couldn’t take another minute of listening to this cult-like assembly.

After it was all said and done, I don’t have anything disturbing to say about either side. But, what needs to be heard is the fact that this separatism is killing us as a nation. Country over party is what we should live by.

Kena Dijiba is a Lexington resident with ties to Albuquerque, N.M. and the author of the book “Millennial Vegan.”