In honor of Breonna Taylor, Kentucky should end use of no-knock warrants.

Breonna Taylor Foto: AP

This Saturday marks the one-year anniversary of police tragically killing 26-year-old Breonna Taylor. Overwhelming evidence suggests that although police had no reason to believe anyone inside posed an imminent danger, and were instead looking for evidence, they still barged into Breonna’s home with a battering ram. Not knowing who was breaking into the apartment, her boyfriend—a lawful gun owner—fired a single shot at who he believed were intruders. Police shot back 32 times, hitting Breonna several times while she was heading towards the door. A year later, prosecutors have held no one accountable for this brutal killing. A grand jury indicted one officer — for shooting recklessly into another apartment.

There will never be justice in this case because nothing can bring back Breonna Taylor. The Kentucky legislature can, however, honor her memory by ending the use of the no-knock warrants issued to authorize the deadly raid.

Senate Bill 4 would ban no-knock warrants in all but extremely limited circumstances, including when giving notice could threaten the life of someone inside. The bill would also require the use of body cameras before entering while mandating stiff penalties for police who provide false information to obtain a no-knock warrant. House Bill 21 goes further by banning all no-knock warrants without exception and also eliminating qualified immunity, a doctrine that effectively bars victims of police abuse from receiving financial recourse for their losses in civil court.

There is no excuse for anything but swift passage of both bills. Both bills are supported by Breonna Taylor’s family, and represent the least the legislature can do to end the needless police practice that resulted in her death. Despite claims from some tough-on-crime adherents, no-knock warrants are not necessary to protect public safety — the Fourth Amendment already has an exception that allows police entrance if there is truly an emergency. No-knock raids also rarely result in police recovering otherwise unobtainable evidence, the other justification often provided for their use, nor do they help to protect lives. A 2014 ACLU study corroborated research by Eastern Kentucky University criminology professor Dr. Pete Kraska that found police utilized the no-knock raid approach at least 60,000 times to date. Police rarely were pursuing a person who posed an imminent danger but instead, were looking for drugs.. Unsurprisingly, like most criminal justice practices, no-knock warrants disproportionately target people of color.

No-knock raids are frightening for all, but especially for those on the receiving end of them: In most cases, police storm into a home, usually at night, sometimes dressed in SWAT riot gear, and frequently engage in an immediate show of lethal force. In a country where gun ownership is ubiquitous and people are lawfully permitted to protect their homes from suspected intruders, these no-knock entrances create the perfect storm to end in senseless death.

On March 13, Breonna Taylor became one of the more than 81 people killed during the execution of no-knock warrants since 2010. The list includes civilians, police and even young children like seven-year old Aiyana Stanley-Jones. The inaction of the Kentucky state legislature disrespects all those who have died during these raids. We hope you will join us as we call on leaders in both the Kentucky State House and the Senate to pass both bills, and then to continue working toward a more just, less brutal system of policing in America.

The Black Women’s Player Collective is an organization that elevates the image, value, and representation of Black women as athletes and leaders in business, industry and public and private institutions.