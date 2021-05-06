COVID vaccine coercion in KY won’t work. Gov. Beshear needs to encourage and reopen.

Agriculture Commissioner and Republican Ryan Quarles, who wants to be governor, penned a self-serving opinion piece this week criticizing the man whose job he’d like to take for not lifting all COVID-19 restrictions immediately.

Then he was joined by his political opposite, restaurant owner, radio host and Democrat Matt Jones, who agreed with him.

“I have been as pro-masks, vaccines, capacity reductions, etc as anyone,” Jones wrote. “But we’re approaching time to open this state up completely. People should get vaccinated. Now everyone can. But if you aren’t, at this point that’s on you. We can’t wait forever. It’s time to open Kentucky.”

I have been as pro-masks, vaccines, capacity reductions, etc as anyone



But we’re approaching time to open this state up completely



People should get vaccinated. Now everyone can.



But if you aren’t, at this point that’s on you. We can’t wait forever. It’s time to open Kentucky — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) May 5, 2021

Kentucky certainly doesn’t feel closed any more. Traffic is crazy, restaurants look full, and really, the only sense that we’re still in a pandemic is the requirement that we wear masks inside. Some summer camps aren’t happening, but a lot more are.

We are doing pretty much what we want, which is more or less what we’ve done this whole time. In other words, the people who believed the virus was real wore masks, stayed home when they could and tried to avoid getting sick. Others did not, and they may be the same people who refuse to get the vaccination for a variety of reasons, and as Jones said, that’s on them.

What is not going to work is the threat by Gov. Beshear saying we have to get to 70 percent vaccination rate before all restrictions are lifted. This state is ornery. The more he presses that point, the more people will refuse, and the more his political opponents will ratchet up the rhetoric.

What will work is continuing to encourage people to get the vaccine, continuing to make it easy and accessible, and then continue to lift restrictions.

This feels a little like the school reopening debate, where very gradually, people of all political stripes started to realize that once teachers were vaccinated, public schools could start to reopen safely, despite the hesitation of state officials. And the schools have done a phenomenal job in keeping our kids safe, despite the crazy logistical hurdles they’ve had to overcome. Now, with vaccines for 12-15 year-olds about to approved, normal life for kids appears ever closer.

In some ways, many people don’t want to go back to exactly how things were, and won’t rush back in to concerts or crowds. Some of us (waves hand) were already crowd-phobic, an uneasy feeling about too many people now cemented in place by COVID. Some of us (waves hand) plan on always wearing a mask on a plane so we don’t always get a cold when we fly. One Twitterer joked to Jones that he was grateful to Beshear for getting him out of all graduations.

Melissa Rife lives behind the Summit, and says it certainly seems fully open, but she appreciates that restaurants like J. Alexander’s are not back to their pre-pandemic crowds.

“I didn’t like crowded restaurants before, and now you have a taste of what it could be like and what it should be like,” she said. “I didn’t go out to a restaurant to have dinner with strangers — when you go now, the service is better and I will tip you more because there are fewer people.”

What Quarles and crew don’t want to accept is that Beshear’s restrictions have saved lives. According to the CDC, Kentucky has the lowest per capita rate of deaths among any of it surrounding states except for Virginia. We’ve had superlative testing and an incredibly efficient, if underused, vaccination system.

But no good deed goes unpunished, and sometimes you just can’t save people who don’t want to be saved. We’ve adapted with every bit of new information. Slowly and steadily, we’re getting our lives back to normal, and slowly and steadily, Beshear needs to lift restrictions too.