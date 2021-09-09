Why do Kentucky politicians care so little for the rights of women and children?

Shirley Baechtold

Bravo, Paxton Smith, the high school valedictorian who is speaking out against Texas’s new law, which bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, regardless of whether women know they are pregnant or whether they are victims of rape or incest. Now it is my turn once again. I am speaking out against Texas, Mississippi, Kentucky, and every state governed by Republican men who are determined to deprive women of their Constitutional rights.

In my letter published in the Lexington Herald-Leader in October, 2020, I focused only on my experience In the 1960s when hospital doctors ignored my ectopic pregnancy symptoms and dismissed me. They knew I was in my mid -thirties, pregnant, and in the maternity ward. They didn’t know I had been trying to conceive for 10 years. They didn’t know I had recently experienced a heart-breaking miscarriage. They dismissed me, and without the emergency salpinjectomy that removed my fallopian tube and its attached fetus, I could have bled to death.

When I was Paxton Smith’s age, I was working part time as a deputy county clerk in Hardin County. The deputies were all female, and two of us were still in our teens. Issuing marriage licenses should have been a happy task, but when parents came in to sign permission for their 13-year-old daughters to marry 40-year-old men, Mr. Boyd, the County Clerk, always said, “I’ll take care of this.” He knew how sad we felt for these young girls who had no one to protect them from such evil abuse.

Now Kentucky has marriage laws, but human trafficking still exists. Heinous crimes against children still exist. In the May 18, 2021 issue of the Lexington Herald-Leader is an article entitled “Kentucky couple accused of locking 4-year old child up 15 hours a day.” Another article on that day is entitled “Republicans spar with Beshear on disputed adoption.” Seventy one children had been placed by the state into Sunrise Children’s services, which houses about 9100 homeless children. Sunrise was disputing Beshear’s attempt to prevent discrimination against LGBTQ children in Sunrise Children’s services.

The third article in the May 18 issue is entitled “Supreme Court to weigh rolling back abortion rights.” A Supreme Court precedent protects a woman’s right to obtain an abortion before the fetus can survive outside her womb. Some states governed by Republicans want that right eliminated. And with five conservatives on the Supreme Court, the future looks bleak for Women’s rights.

Why does Kentucky have more neglected and abused children than any other state? Are LGBTQ children being discarded by their parents? Why are Republican legislators objecting to Governor Beshear’s attempt to protect LGBTQ from discrimination in Sunrise Chrildren’s services? Are these politicians defending the cruel “conversion therapy,” that has driven young Kentuckians to commit suicide? Are the unwanted LGBTQ children tortured to please the parents who discarded them?

Mitch McConnell, Andrew Barr, and Daniel Cameron will never know how it feels to be denied medical treatment by doctors afraid of going to jail. They will never experience the horror of rape or incest and the resulting pregnancy. As millionaires, these men will never feel the despair of poor women unable to support their children. Do law makers ever watch a newborn struggle to withdraw from a heroin addiction?

Politicians know that wealthy women will always be able to have safe abortions. Why should men who know so little about pregnancy and care so little about poor women be given the authority to take away the Constitutional rights of all women?

Kentucky now has laws to protect underage girls from being given away like a piece of chattel. I did not fight for those laws when I was eighteen. But I am now 91, and I am standing up for women in states governed by Republican men to have the Constitutional protection that was given to all women in 1973.

Shirley Spires Baechtold is a writer, musician, and professor emeritus of English at Eastern Kentucky University.