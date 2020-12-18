There’s never been a year like 2020. There’s never been a better time to say thank you

Herald-Leader political reporter Daniel Desrochers asked a question at Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s press conference on the Breonna Taylor case in September 2020. Lexington Herald-Leader

Dear readers,

In a column back at the distant beginning of 2020, I noted that this is the Herald-Leader’s 150th year of publishing the news in Central Kentucky in one form or another. As 2020 comes to a close, I think it’s safe to say our 150th year has been unlike anything we expected or have ever seen before.

It’s been a year of news dominated, above all else, by the COVID-19 pandemic, which also fundamentally changed the way the Herald-Leader staff did its work and covered the news. Throughout the pandemic, our staff, like employees in so many offices, shifted entirely to remote work. But our journalists, masked and practicing social distancing, never stopped reporting the news for you.

We published non-stop updates about the virus and its devastating effects in our communities, celebrated Kentucky’s heroes in the fight against COVID-19 and brought you urgent news and information as the pandemic grew and shifted.

2020 also brought other huge stories, including nightly protests in Louisville, downtown Lexington and around the state and nation focused on racial justice and police accountability. And the year ended with an election unlike any other in recent memory.

Throughout this extraordinary year, our journalists have been there for you, on the front lines of some of the biggest stories of our lifetimes.

And you’ve been there for us, following our work, sharing it on social media, sending us news tips, subscribing to the Herald-Leader in print or online, supporting us as we used innovative ways to expand our coverage of Kentucky, such as our partnership with Report for America. I want to thank you for that support, which has sustained our journalism in an extraordinary time. We truly could not do this work without your support.

As we head into 2021, I’d also welcome your feedback and ideas on what you’d like to see from us in the new year. We want to hear from you. What community stories should we be covering? From inspiring people to difficult policy decisions, where should our reporters invest their time? Tell us your thoughts by filling out this survey.

As this year comes to a close, we’re also working with United Way of the Bluegrass to help “Spread the Good” by raising money to assist our neighbors in Central Kentucky who are dealing with food insecurity. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, many families are facing financial hardship and hunger. To make a donation to the United Way to help more Central Kentucky families access the food they need, go here: https://igfn.us/form/S4wykw

As many of you know, in 2020, the Herald-Leader moved out of its building at 100 Midland Avenue after 40 years. The move was daunting, but also left me inspired. Finding old newspapers and bits of history as we prepared for the move reminded me time and again of just how vital and sustained a force the Herald-Leader has been in this community for the last century and a half.

To be clear, we are not going anywhere. Moving into year 151, we remain as committed as ever to delivering news, advertising and information in Lexington, Central and Eastern Kentucky, well into the future.

Thank you for reading the Herald-Leader, and for your continued support of our work.

Peter Baniak